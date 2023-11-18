The Austin Peay Governors (8-2) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the Central Arkansas Bears (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Fortera Stadium in a UAC clash.

While Austin Peay ranks 25th-worst in the FCS in total defense with 407.9 yards allowed per game, it's been a different situation on the other side of the ball, as the Governors rank sixth-best in the FCS (457.7 yards per game). Central Arkansas' defense ranks 42nd in the FCS with 328.7 total yards allowed per contest, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 15th-best by accumulating 435.3 total yards per contest.

Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: Fortera Stadium

Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas Key Statistics

Austin Peay Central Arkansas 457.7 (6th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 435.3 (15th) 407.9 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.7 (46th) 158.4 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.3 (16th) 299.3 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236 (37th) 2 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has thrown for 2,868 yards, completing 67.2% of his passes and collecting 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He's also run for 213 yards (21.3 ypg) on 104 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jevon Jackson has racked up 1,119 yards on 206 carries while finding the end zone seven times as a runner.

Tre Shackelford's team-leading 732 yards as a receiver have come on 47 catches (out of 52 targets) with five touchdowns.

Trey Goodman has hauled in 31 receptions totaling 694 yards, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kam Thomas' 50 grabs are good enough for 629 yards and five touchdowns.

Central Arkansas Stats Leaders

Will McElvain leads Central Arkansas with 2,307 yards on 215-of-334 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Shunderrick Powell, has carried the ball 129 times for 1,001 yards (100.1 per game) with six touchdowns.

Darius Hale has run for 439 yards across 85 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Jarrod Barnes has racked up 566 receiving yards on 44 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Myles Butler has caught 33 passes and compiled 434 receiving yards (43.4 per game) with six touchdowns.

Kylin James' 44 grabs (on 44 targets) have netted him 408 yards (40.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.

