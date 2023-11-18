Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Campbell County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Campbell County, Tennessee today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Campbell County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pickett County High School at Jellico High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Jellico, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
