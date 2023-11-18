The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the Chattanooga Mocs (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama sports the 65th-ranked offense this year (388.4 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking 23rd-best with just 318.2 yards allowed per game. Chattanooga's defense ranks 52nd in the FCS with 336.3 total yards given up per game, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 23rd-best by compiling 414.3 total yards per contest.

Read below where we dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on SEC Network+.

Chattanooga vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Chattanooga vs. Alabama Key Statistics

Chattanooga Alabama 414.3 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.4 (67th) 336.3 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.2 (22nd) 140.4 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.4 (61st) 273.9 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.0 (65th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (21st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (73rd)

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus leads Chattanooga with 2,672 yards on 187-of-298 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 146 rushing yards (14.6 ypg) on 59 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Gino Appleberry Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 124 carries for 527 yards, or 52.7 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Ailym Ford has run for 485 yards across 119 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Jamoi Mayes' 924 receiving yards (92.4 yards per game) are a team high. He has 53 catches on 48 targets with four touchdowns.

Jayin Whatley has put together an 802-yard season so far with eight touchdowns. He's caught 44 passes on 41 targets.

Sam Phillips' 50 receptions (on 54 targets) have netted him 520 yards (52.0 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 2,070 yards passing for Alabama, completing 65.2% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 333 rushing yards (33.3 ypg) on 105 carries with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has 675 rushing yards on 145 carries with five touchdowns.

This season, Roydell Williams has carried the ball 79 times for 415 yards (41.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton's 537 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has collected 26 receptions and five touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has caught 30 passes for 444 yards (44.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Kobe Prentice has a total of 282 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 16 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

