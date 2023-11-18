The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Cole Smith light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

In one of 15 games so far this season, Smith has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 49 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.1 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:57 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 7:32 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:45 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:49 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:02 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:27 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:21 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.