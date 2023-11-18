Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Decatur County Today - November 18
Nov. 18, 2023
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Decatur County, Tennessee today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Decatur County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Decatur County Riverside High School at Camden Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Camden, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
