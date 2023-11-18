Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hamilton County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Hamilton County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chattanooga Christian School at Tullahoma High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 18
- Location: Tullahoma, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Howard School at Sequatchie County High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 18
- Location: Dunlap, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hixson High School at The Howard School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Dunlap, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hixson High School at Sequatchie County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Dunlap, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.