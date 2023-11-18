Saturday's contest that pits the Lipscomb Bisons (2-2) against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at Allen Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 91-59 in favor of Lipscomb, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 18.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Lipscomb vs. Alabama A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Allen Arena

Lipscomb vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 91, Alabama A&M 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Lipscomb vs. Alabama A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Lipscomb (-32.1)

Lipscomb (-32.1) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

Lipscomb Performance Insights

Lipscomb put up 76.4 points per game and allowed 71 last year, making them 64th in college basketball on offense and 207th defensively.

Last season, the Bisons were 79th in college basketball in rebounds (33.4 per game) and 116th in rebounds allowed (30.2).

Last season Lipscomb was ranked 101st in the nation in assists with 14.1 per game.

Last season, the Bisons were 92nd in college basketball in 3-point makes (8.1 per game) and 95th in 3-point percentage (35.6%).

Lipscomb was 277th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (8 per game) and 149th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.4%) last year.

Lipscomb attempted 62.3% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 37.7% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 71.8% of Lipscomb's buckets were 2-pointers, and 28.2% were 3-pointers.

