Lipscomb vs. Alabama A&M November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Lipscomb Bisons (0-2) will play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Lipscomb vs. Alabama A&M Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Lipscomb Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lipscomb Top Players (2022-23)
- Jacob Ognacevic: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Will Pruitt: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ahsan Asadullah: 6.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Derrin Boyd: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Matthew Schner: 6.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- Garrett Hicks: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Messiah Thompson: 10.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Olisa Akonobi: 7.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Dailin Smith: 10.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cameron Tucker: 5.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lipscomb vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Lipscomb Rank
|Lipscomb AVG
|Alabama A&M AVG
|Alabama A&M Rank
|64th
|76.4
|Points Scored
|69.6
|224th
|207th
|71.0
|Points Allowed
|70.9
|204th
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|29.9
|283rd
|272nd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|162nd
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|101st
|14.1
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|13.8
|327th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.