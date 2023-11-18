Our computer model predicts the SMU Mustangs will beat the Memphis Tigers on Saturday, November 18 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Memphis vs. SMU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (+8.5) Under (65) SMU 33, Memphis 29

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 12 AAC Predictions

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on SMU vs. Memphis? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 27.0% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

The Tigers are only 2-6-1 against the spread this season.

Tigers games have gone over the point total in seven out of nine opportunities (77.8%).

The average point total for the Memphis this year is 7.2 points less than this game's over/under.

SMU Betting Info (2023)

The Mustangs have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.

The Mustangs have beaten the spread five times in nine games.

In games they were favored in by 8.5 points or more so far this season, the SMU went 5-2 against the spread.

Two Mustangs games (out of nine) have hit the over this year.

The over/under in this game is 65 points, 5.5 higher than the average total in SMU games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Mustangs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 40.5 16.4 51 12.2 30 20.6 Memphis 39.7 28.9 39.8 30.2 42.8 26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.