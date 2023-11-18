The SMU Mustangs (8-2) and the Memphis Tigers (8-2) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in a battle of AAC foes.

SMU has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (10th-best with 474 yards per game) and total defense (11th-best with 290.8 yards allowed per game) this year. Memphis' offense has been consistently moving the chains, compiling 39.7 points per contest (ninth-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 97th by giving up 28.9 points per game.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. SMU Key Statistics

Memphis SMU 452.3 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 474 (11th) 416.3 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.8 (10th) 155.8 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.5 (29th) 296.5 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.5 (20th) 13 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (16th) 19 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (89th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has thrown for 2,864 yards on 66.3% passing while recording 22 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 229 yards with four scores.

Blake Watson has rushed 152 times for a team-high 909 yards (90.9 per game) with 12 touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 43 receptions this season are good for 393 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Sutton Smith has run for 257 yards across 51 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor leads his squad with 779 receiving yards on 50 receptions with four touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has put together a 669-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 40 passes on 67 targets.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has thrown for 2,596 yards (259.6 ypg) to lead SMU, completing 58.6% of his passes and tossing 23 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 197 rushing yards on 52 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jaylan Knighton has racked up 640 yards on 111 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner.

LJ Johnson Jr. has racked up 427 yards on 78 carries, scoring two times.

Jake Bailey's leads his squad with 414 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 32 receptions (out of 42 targets).

RJ Maryland has put together a 355-yard season so far with six touchdowns, reeling in 25 passes on 40 targets.

Jordan Hudson has a total of 322 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 23 passes and scoring five touchdowns.

