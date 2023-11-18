Memphis vs. SMU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
A pair of the country's strongest passing offenses square off when the SMU Mustangs (8-2) bring college football's 20th-ranked passing game into a clash with the Memphis Tigers (8-2), who have the No. 14 pass attack, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Mustangs are 7.5-point favorites. The over/under in this outing is 66.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SMU vs. Memphis matchup.
Memphis vs. SMU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- City: Memphis, Florida
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Memphis vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|Memphis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-7.5)
|66.5
|-300
|+250
|FanDuel
|SMU (-7.5)
|66.5
|-320
|+255
Memphis vs. SMU Betting Trends
- Memphis has covered just twice in nine chances against the spread this season.
- SMU has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mustangs have an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season.
