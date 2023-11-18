A pair of the country's strongest passing offenses square off when the SMU Mustangs (8-2) bring college football's 20th-ranked passing game into a clash with the Memphis Tigers (8-2), who have the No. 14 pass attack, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Mustangs are 7.5-point favorites. The over/under in this outing is 66.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SMU vs. Memphis matchup.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Memphis, Florida
  • Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline Memphis Moneyline
BetMGM SMU (-7.5) 66.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel SMU (-7.5) 66.5 -320 +255 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Memphis vs. SMU Betting Trends

  • Memphis has covered just twice in nine chances against the spread this season.
  • SMU has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Mustangs have an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites this season.

