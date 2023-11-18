The SMU Mustangs (8-2) and the ninth-ranked scoring defense will visit the Memphis Tigers (8-2) and the ninth-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Tigers are 8.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 66.5 points for the outing.

SMU has been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (seventh-best with 40.5 points per game) and scoring defense (ninth-best with 16.4 points allowed per game) this season. Memphis' offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks ninth-best in the FBS with 39.7 points per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 28.9 points per game, which ranks 97th.

Memphis vs. SMU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

SMU vs Memphis Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline SMU -8.5 -105 -115 66.5 -105 -115 -350 +270

Memphis Recent Performance

The Tigers are struggling of late on both sides of the ball -- gaining 536.7 yards per game in their past three games (eighth-worst in college football), and giving up 521.7 per game (0-worst).

The Tigers are scoring 49.3 points per game in their past three games (second-best in college football), and giving up 43.3 (-119-worst).

Memphis is gaining 366.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (fifth-best in the country), and giving up 312 per game (-115-worst).

The Tigers are gaining 170 rushing yards per game in their past three games (86th in college football), and conceding 209.7 per game (-91-worst).

The Tigers are winless against the spread and 3-0 overall in their last three games.

Memphis has hit the over in each of its past three games.

Week 12 AAC Betting Trends

Memphis Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has covered the spread just twice in nine opportunities this season.

Seven of Memphis' nine games with a set total have hit the over (77.8%).

Memphis has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Memphis has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +270 odds on them winning this game.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan leads Memphis with 2,864 yards on 240-of-362 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 229 rushing yards (22.9 ypg) on 79 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 152 times for 909 yards (90.9 per game), with 12 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 393 receiving yards (39.3 per game) on 43 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Sutton Smith has collected 257 yards (on 51 carries) with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's 779 receiving yards (77.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 50 catches on 80 targets with four touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has caught 40 passes and compiled 669 receiving yards (66.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Chandler Martin, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has amassed two sacks, 10 TFL, 72 tackles, and one interception.

Cameron Smith has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 37 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

