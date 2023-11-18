CUSA opponents will do battle when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-7) battle the UTEP Miners (3-7) at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 30, UTEP 19

Middle Tennessee 30, UTEP 19 Middle Tennessee has a 2-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

The Blue Raiders have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, UTEP has been the underdog six times and won one of those games.

This season, the Miners have been at least a +240 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Blue Raiders have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Middle Tennessee (-7.5)



Middle Tennessee (-7.5) Middle Tennessee is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Blue Raiders have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).

Against the spread, UTEP is 3-6-0 this season.

The Miners have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) This season, six of Middle Tennessee's 10 games have gone over Saturday's total of 47.5 points.

This season, UTEP has played only one game with a combined score higher than 47.5 points.

Middle Tennessee averages 23.7 points per game against UTEP's 18.1, amounting to 5.7 points under the game's point total of 47.5.

Splits Tables

Middle Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.2 51.8 54.5 Implied Total AVG 33.8 31.6 36 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 2-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-0 0-5

UTEP

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 52.1 48.9 Implied Total AVG 27.9 28.6 27 ATS Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 1-4-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 0-3 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.