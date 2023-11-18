According to our computer model, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will defeat the UTEP Miners when the two teams match up at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which begins at 2:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Middle Tennessee (-7.5) Over (47.5) Middle Tennessee 29, UTEP 19

Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The Blue Raiders have a 75.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Blue Raiders have beaten the spread four times in 10 games.

Middle Tennessee has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Out of 10 Blue Raiders games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

The over/under in this matchup is 47.5 points, 5.7 fewer than the average total in this season's Middle Tennessee contests.

UTEP Betting Info (2023)

The Miners have a 29.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Miners are 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

When they have played as at least 7.5-point underdogs this season, the Miners are 1-1 against the spread.

Two of the Miners' nine games with a set total have hit the over (22.2%).

UTEP games this year have averaged an over/under of 50.7 points, 3.2 more than the point total in this matchup.

Blue Raiders vs. Miners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Middle Tennessee 23.7 28.4 31.8 23.8 15.6 33 UTEP 18.1 26.6 17.2 26.4 19 26.8

