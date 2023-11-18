CUSA opponents match up when the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-7) and the UTEP Miners (3-7) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium.

Middle Tennessee ranks 91st in scoring offense (23.7 points per game) and 90th in scoring defense (28.4 points allowed per game) this season. UTEP's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, compiling 18.1 points per game, which ranks eighth-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 69th with 26.6 points ceded per contest.

Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Middle Tennessee vs. UTEP Key Statistics

Middle Tennessee UTEP 392.4 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.6 (91st) 401.0 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.5 (64th) 125.5 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.9 (65th) 266.9 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.7 (94th) 16 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (55th) 11 (100th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (128th)

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato leads Middle Tennessee with 2,604 yards (260.4 ypg) on 239-of-356 passing with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He also has 307 rushing yards on 112 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jaiden Credle, has carried the ball 80 times for 389 yards (38.9 per game), scoring two times.

Elijah Metcalf's team-high 583 yards as a receiver have come on 49 catches (out of 68 targets) with six touchdowns.

Holden Willis has caught 35 passes for 552 yards (55.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Justin Olson has a total of 450 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 43 throws and scoring one touchdown.

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has compiled 947 yards (94.7 yards per game) while completing 56.6% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Deion Hankins is his team's leading rusher with 139 carries for 746 yards, or 74.6 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has compiled 615 yards on 123 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 14 passes for 183 yards.

Kelly Akharaiyi's 786 receiving yards (78.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 37 catches on 73 targets with five touchdowns.

Jeremiah Ballard has totaled 464 receiving yards (46.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 30 receptions.

Tyrin Smith has racked up 191 reciving yards (19.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

