The NBA's six-game lineup today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

Today's NBA Games

The Charlotte Hornets take on the New York Knicks

The Knicks take to the home court of the Hornets on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and MSG

BSSE and MSG

6:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHA Record: 3-8

3-8 NY Record: 7-5

7-5 CHA Stats: 113.5 PPG (14th in NBA), 122.6 Opp. PPG (27th)

113.5 PPG (14th in NBA), 122.6 Opp. PPG (27th) NY Stats: 110.0 PPG (24th in NBA), 104.7 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)

LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves hit the road the Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSNO and BSN

BSNO and BSN

7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NO Record: 6-6

6-6 MIN Record: 8-3

8-3 NO Stats: 111.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 115.2 Opp. PPG (21st)

111.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 115.2 Opp. PPG (21st) MIN Stats: 112.2 PPG (18th in NBA), 105.6 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)

CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG) MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)

The Milwaukee Bucks play host to the Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks take to the home court of the Bucks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW

8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 8-4

8-4 DAL Record: 9-3

9-3 MIL Stats: 118.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.2 Opp. PPG (23rd)

118.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.2 Opp. PPG (23rd) DAL Stats: 123.4 PPG (second in NBA), 118.7 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG) DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)

The San Antonio Spurs take on the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies go on the road to face the Spurs on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE

8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SA Record: 3-9

3-9 MEM Record: 2-9

2-9 SA Stats: 111.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 124.5 Opp. PPG (30th)

111.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 124.5 Opp. PPG (30th) MEM Stats: 108.5 PPG (26th in NBA), 115.9 Opp. PPG (22nd)

Players to Watch

SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG) MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

The Chicago Bulls take on the Miami Heat

The Heat travel to face the Bulls on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

NBCS-CHI and BSSUN

8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 4-9

4-9 MIA Record: 8-4

8-4 CHI Stats: 107.6 PPG (29th in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (12th)

107.6 PPG (29th in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (12th) MIA Stats: 110.7 PPG (22nd in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)

DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG) MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

The Golden State Warriors play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder travel to face the Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BSOK

NBCS-BA and BSOK

8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 6-7

6-7 OKC Record: 8-4

8-4 GS Stats: 112.6 PPG (16th in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (14th)

112.6 PPG (16th in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (14th) OKC Stats: 117.5 PPG (seventh in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG) OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)

