The No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-3) and Houston Cougars (4-6) will face each other in a clash of Big 12 opponents at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Oklahoma State vs. Houston?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma State 32, Houston 23

Oklahoma State 32, Houston 23 Oklahoma State has been the moneyline favorite four total times this season. They've gone 2-2 in those games.

The Cowboys have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.

Houston has won three of the seven games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, the Cougars have been at least a +200 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The Cowboys have a 71.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Oklahoma State (-6.5)



Oklahoma State (-6.5) Oklahoma State has six wins in nine games versus the spread this year.

The Cowboys have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

In Houston's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more four times this year and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (58.5)



Under (58.5) This season, three of Oklahoma State's 10 games have gone over Saturday's total of 58.5 points.

In the Houston's 10 games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 58.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 52 points per game, 6.5 points fewer than the point total of 58.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Oklahoma State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.6 54.3 50.5 Implied Total AVG 29 30.8 26.8 ATS Record 6-3-0 4-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-1 3-0 1-1

Houston

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.6 57.5 55.5 Implied Total AVG 32.4 32.6 32.3 ATS Record 4-5-0 3-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 2-2 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.