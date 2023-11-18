OVC opponents meet when the Tennessee State Tigers (6-4) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-7) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hale Stadium.

Tennessee State ranks 94th in total offense (319.4 yards per game) and 32nd in total defense (311.7 yards allowed per game) this year. Tennessee Tech ranks 14th-worst in points per game (15.4), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 75th in the FCS with 27.8 points allowed per contest.

Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Key Statistics

Tennessee State Tennessee Tech 319.4 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.8 (109th) 311.7 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.2 (41st) 155.7 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.4 (98th) 163.7 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.4 (93rd) 2 (78th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Draylen Ellis has 1,006 yards passing for Tennessee State, completing 52.7% of his passes and tossing six touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 183 rushing yards (18.3 ypg) on 62 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jordan Gant, has carried the ball 135 times for 530 yards (53 per game), scoring 10 times.

Jalen Rouse has carried the ball 90 times for 366 yards (36.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Dashon Davis' leads his squad with 371 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 catches (out of 10 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Dayron Johnson has put together a 306-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 35 passes on 29 targets.

Chevalier Brenson has racked up 24 receptions for 258 yards, an average of 25.8 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Jordyn Potts leads Tennessee Tech with 948 yards on 92-of-172 passing with six touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Marcus Knight has rushed 104 times for 414 yards, with four touchdowns.

Justin Pegues has rushed for 355 yards on 84 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 21 passes for 189 yards and two scores.

Brad Clark paces his team with 430 receiving yards on 37 receptions.

Jalal Dean has caught 23 passes and compiled 311 receiving yards (31.1 per game).

Metrius Fleming has racked up 222 reciving yards (22.2 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

