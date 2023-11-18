The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) and the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Neyland Stadium in a clash of SEC foes.

Georgia has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank sixth-best in scoring offense (40.6 points per game) and sixth-best in scoring defense (15.6 points allowed per game). Tennessee is posting 32 points per game on offense this season (38th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 20.2 points per game (29th-ranked) on defense.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts below, including how to watch on CBS.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream:

Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Georgia Key Statistics

Tennessee Georgia 454.8 (20th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 505.2 (6th) 340.6 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.2 (8th) 213.2 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.8 (39th) 241.6 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.4 (6th) 11 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (20th) 14 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (90th)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton leads Tennessee with 2,284 yards on 191-of-292 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 301 rushing yards (30.1 ypg) on 69 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylen Wright has rushed 117 times for 848 yards, with three touchdowns.

Dylan Sampson has run for 424 yards across 74 carries, scoring seven touchdowns. He's chipped in with 16 catches for 173 yards and one touchdown.

Squirrel White has totaled 50 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 610 (61 yards per game). He's been targeted 70 times and has two touchdowns.

Ramel Keyton has racked up 469 receiving yards (46.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 28 receptions.

Dont'e Thornton's 23 targets have resulted in 13 grabs for 224 yards and one touchdown.

Georgia Stats Leaders

Carson Beck has thrown for 3,027 yards (302.7 ypg) to lead Georgia, completing 72.2% of his passes and tossing 18 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Daijun Edwards has 691 rushing yards on 124 carries with 10 touchdowns.

This season, Kendall Milton has carried the ball 67 times for 422 yards (42.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Brock Bowers' team-high 600 yards as a receiver have come on 44 receptions (out of 57 targets) with five touchdowns.

Dominic Lovett has caught 43 passes for 475 yards (47.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ladd McConkey's 26 grabs have turned into 423 yards and two touchdowns.

