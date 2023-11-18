Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 3:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Washington County, Tennessee. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Washington County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greeneville High School at Daniel Boone High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Gray, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hampton High School at Daniel Boone High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Gray, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
