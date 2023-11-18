OVC Games Today: How to Watch OVC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 12
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Week 12 college football slate features four games involving schools from the OVC. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
OVC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Eastern Illinois Panthers at Robert Morris Colonials
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Bryant Bulldogs
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UT Martin Skyhawks at Samford Bulldogs
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Tennessee State Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
