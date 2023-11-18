Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
In the matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers and Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM, our projection model expects the Badgers to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Over (37)
|Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 17
Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Badgers have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
- Against the spread, the Badgers are 4-5-0 this year.
- Wisconsin has an ATS record of 2-4 when playing as at least 6-point favorites.
- The Badgers have played nine games this season and three of them have hit the over.
- The average total for Wisconsin games this season has been 49.1, 12.1 points higher than the total for this game.
Nebraska Betting Info (2023)
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Cornhuskers.
- So far this season, the Cornhuskers have put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- In games they have played as at least 6-point underdogs this season, the Cornhuskers are 1-1 against the spread.
- In the Cornhuskers' 10 games with a set total, four have hit the over (40%).
- The average over/under in Nebraska games this year is 5.4 more points than the point total of 37 in this outing.
Badgers vs. Cornhuskers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Wisconsin
|22.2
|19.6
|20.5
|17.8
|24.8
|22.3
|Nebraska
|18.9
|18.2
|21.3
|17.7
|15.3
|19.0
