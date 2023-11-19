The Chattanooga Mocs (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech matchup in this article.

Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Chattanooga Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline BetMGM Chattanooga (-13.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Chattanooga (-13.5) 148.5 -2200 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)

Chattanooga won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last season, 14 Mocs games hit the over.

Tennessee Tech compiled a 16-12-0 record against the spread last year.

Last year, 19 of the Golden Eagles' games hit the over.

Chattanooga Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Chattanooga is sixth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (108th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Chattanooga has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

