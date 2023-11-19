The Chattanooga Mocs (3-0) host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-3) at McKenzie Arena on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: McKenzie Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chattanooga Betting Records & Stats

Chattanooga compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread last season.

Chattanooga covered the spread less often than Tennessee Tech last season, recording an ATS record of 14-15-0, compared to the 16-12-0 mark of the Golden Eagles.

Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Chattanooga 77.2 150.9 72.1 145.5 145.6 Tennessee Tech 73.7 150.9 73.4 145.5 142.6

Additional Chattanooga Insights & Trends

Last year, the 77.2 points per game the Mocs averaged were only 3.8 more points than the Golden Eagles gave up (73.4).

Chattanooga had an 8-5 record against the spread and a 12-6 record overall last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Chattanooga 14-15-0 14-15-0 Tennessee Tech 16-12-0 19-9-0

Chattanooga vs. Tennessee Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Chattanooga Tennessee Tech 9-7 Home Record 11-5 6-9 Away Record 4-11 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.4 72 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

