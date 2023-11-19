Sunday's game between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-2) and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-1) at Templeton Physical Education Center has a projected final score of 56-50 based on our computer prediction, with Presbyterian taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM on November 19.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Buccaneers earned a 49-45 win over Radford.

East Tennessee State vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

East Tennessee State vs. Presbyterian Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 56, East Tennessee State 50

Other SoCon Predictions

East Tennessee State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Buccaneers' +303 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game) was a result of scoring 64.4 points per game (194th in college basketball) while allowing 55.7 per contest (17th in college basketball).

East Tennessee State averaged 2 more points in SoCon action (66.4) than overall (64.4).

In 2022-23, the Buccaneers scored 1.4 more points per game at home (65.4) than away (64).

At home, East Tennessee State conceded 50.2 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 61.6.

