The Howard Bison (1-4) will face the Memphis Tigers (1-3) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Memphis vs. Howard Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Memphis Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Howard Players to Watch

Alasia Smith: 10.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kai Carter: 14.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Madison Griggs: 12.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Shelbee Brown: 2.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

2.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Raven Sims: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.