Tennessee Tech vs. Chattanooga: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Chattanooga Mocs (3-0) host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-3) at McKenzie Arena on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Tennessee Tech vs. Chattanooga Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Venue: McKenzie Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Golden Eagles Betting Records & Stats
- Tennessee Tech and its opponent combined to hit the over 19 out of 28 times last season.
- The Golden Eagles beat the spread 16 times in 33 games last year.
- Chattanooga (14-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 48.3% of the time, 8.8% less often than Tennessee Tech (16-12-0) last season.
Tennessee Tech vs. Chattanooga Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Chattanooga
|77.2
|150.9
|72.1
|145.5
|145.6
|Tennessee Tech
|73.7
|150.9
|73.4
|145.5
|142.6
Additional Tennessee Tech Insights & Trends
- The Golden Eagles' 73.7 points per game last year were only 1.6 more points than the 72.1 the Mocs gave up to opponents.
- Tennessee Tech went 10-5 against the spread and 12-6 overall when it scored more than 72.1 points last season.
Tennessee Tech vs. Chattanooga Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Chattanooga
|14-15-0
|14-15-0
|Tennessee Tech
|16-12-0
|19-9-0
Tennessee Tech vs. Chattanooga Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Chattanooga
|Tennessee Tech
|9-7
|Home Record
|11-5
|6-9
|Away Record
|4-11
|5-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-4-0
|6-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|80.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.4
|72.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.7
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-3-0
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
