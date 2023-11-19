The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-3) face a fellow AFC South foe when they host the Tennessee Titans (3-6) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.

Before the Jaguars meet the Titans, prepare for the matchup by checking out the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Titans vs. Jaguars Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: TIAA Bank Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jaguars 6.5 40 -350 +260

Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Titans

Titans games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 40 points in three of nine outings.

Tennessee has a 40.4-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 0.4 more points than this game's point total.

The Titans have gone 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won three of those games.

Tennessee has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +260 odds on them winning this game.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville has an average total of 44.5 in their contests this year, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Jaguars have registered a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have been moneyline favorites five times this year. They've gone 4-1.

Jacksonville has played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

Jaguars vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jaguars 21.8 19 21.1 12 44.5 5 9 Titans 17.1 28 20 8 40.4 3 9

Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Insights & Trends

Titans

Tennessee has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three contests.

In their past three games, the Titans have hit the over once.

The Jaguars have put up just six more points than their opponents this year (0.7 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 26 points (2.9 per game).

Jaguars

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.

Jacksonville has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

The Jaguars are scoring 28.3 points per game in divisional matchups, which is 4.9 more points per game than their overall season average (21.8 points per game). However, on defense, they are allowing more points per game in divisional games (26) compared to their overall season average (21.1).

The Jaguars have totaled just six more points than their opponents this season (0.7 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 26 points (2.9 per game).

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.4 41.1 39.8 Implied Team Total AVG 21.8 22.3 21.4 ATS Record 4-5-0 3-1-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 2-2-0 0-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-5 3-1 0-4

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 45.0 43.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.4 24.8 24.0 ATS Record 6-3-0 2-3-0 4-0-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 2-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-2 2-0

