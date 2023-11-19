UT Martin vs. Prairie View A&M November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The UT Martin Skyhawks (1-0) will play the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
UT Martin vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UT Martin Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Sears: 15.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- K.J. Simon: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Parker Stewart: 16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- KK Curry: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Nix: 6.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Prairie View A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- William Douglas: 15 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yahuza Rasas: 10.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Hegel Augustin: 9.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jeremiah Gambrell: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tekorian Smith: 8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
UT Martin vs. Prairie View A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UT Martin Rank
|UT Martin AVG
|Prairie View A&M AVG
|Prairie View A&M Rank
|14th
|80.5
|Points Scored
|67.8
|276th
|319th
|75.4
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|132nd
|18th
|35.7
|Rebounds
|33
|101st
|142nd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|30th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|6
|315th
|136th
|13.6
|Assists
|11
|329th
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
