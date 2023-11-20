The Tarleton State Texans (2-2) hit the court against the Austin Peay Governors (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.

Austin Peay vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California TV: FloHoops

Austin Peay Stats Insights

The Governors shot at a 41.5% clip from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points fewer than the 44.4% shooting opponents of the Texans averaged.

Austin Peay went 7-4 when it shot higher than 44.4% from the field.

The Texans ranked 246th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Governors ranked 195th.

The Governors scored an average of 66.7 points per game last year, only 1.2 fewer points than the 67.9 the Texans allowed.

Austin Peay put together a 7-8 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Austin Peay scored 71.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 60.9.

At home, the Governors allowed 67.0 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 78.4.

Austin Peay knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (28.1%).

