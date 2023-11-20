Monday's game at JSerra Pavilion has the Tarleton State Texans (2-2) taking on the Austin Peay Governors (2-2) at 5:30 PM (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a 69-64 victory for Tarleton State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The matchup has no set line.

Austin Peay vs. Tarleton State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: San Juan Capistrano, California

Venue: JSerra Pavilion

Austin Peay vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 69, Austin Peay 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Austin Peay vs. Tarleton State

Computer Predicted Spread: Tarleton State (-4.7)

Tarleton State (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 132.9

Austin Peay Performance Insights

With 66.7 points per game on offense, Austin Peay ranked 308th in the nation last year. At the other end, it allowed 72.3 points per contest, which ranked 245th in college basketball.

The Governors were 328th in the country with 28.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 240th with 32.0 rebounds allowed per game.

Austin Peay put up 12.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 221st in the nation.

The Governors averaged 10.8 turnovers per game (72nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.9 turnovers per contest (102nd-ranked).

The Governors sank 7.2 threes per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 32.2% three-point percentage (283rd-ranked).

Last season Austin Peay ceded 6.5 threes per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 34.1% (205th-ranked) from downtown.

Austin Peay attempted 35.5 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 61.5% of the shots it attempted (and 70.1% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.3 threes per contest, which were 38.5% of its shots (and 29.9% of the team's buckets).

