The Austin Peay Governors (1-1) meet the Tarleton State Texans (1-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at JSerra Pavilion. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

Austin Peay vs. Tarleton State Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Austin Peay Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Hutchins-Everett: 11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Sean Durugordon: 12.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Cameron Copeland: 9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Carlos Paez: 7.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Guy Fauntleroy: 6.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Tarleton State Top Players (2022-23)

Shamir Bogues: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Freddy Hicks: 16.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Shakur Daniel: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jakorie Smith: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Lue Williams: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Austin Peay vs. Tarleton State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Tarleton State Rank Tarleton State AVG Austin Peay AVG Austin Peay Rank 175th 71.9 Points Scored 66.7 308th 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 72.3 245th 347th 27.9 Rebounds 28.5 328th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 355th 4.8 3pt Made 7.2 200th 186th 12.9 Assists 12.5 221st 175th 11.8 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

