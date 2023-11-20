The Colorado Avalanche (11-5, on a three-game winning streak) visit the Nashville Predators (6-10) at Bridgestone Arena. The contest on Monday, November 20 starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO.

Over the past 10 contests, the Predators have gone 3-7-0 while putting up 30 total goals (eight power-play goals on 40 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 20.0%). They have allowed 34 goals.

Here's our pick for who will claim the win in Monday's matchup.

Predators vs. Avalanche Predictions for Monday

Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final score of Avalanche 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-155)

Avalanche (-155) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Predators vs Avalanche Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a 6-10 record this season and are 1-0-1 in matchups that have required overtime.

Nashville has earned two points (1-3-0) in its four games decided by one goal.

This season the Predators scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Nashville failed to win all six games this season when it scored two goals.

The Predators have scored at least three goals nine times, earning 12 points from those matchups (6-3-0).

Nashville has scored a single power-play goal in six games this season and has recorded four points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Nashville has posted a record of 4-6-0 (eight points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 2-4-0 to record four points.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 3rd 3.81 Goals Scored 3 20th 12th 3.06 Goals Allowed 3.38 22nd 1st 34.5 Shots 30.5 20th 3rd 27.7 Shots Allowed 29.9 11th 20th 19.05% Power Play % 21.21% 13th 5th 85.94% Penalty Kill % 71.15% 30th

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

