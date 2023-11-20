The Nashville Predators' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

  • Forsberg has scored in five of 16 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus six assists.
  • Forsberg averages 4.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.4%.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 49 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:16 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 21:20 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 3 2 1 21:36 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 2 2 0 20:51 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 17:04 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:56 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:34 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 19:04 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:54 Home L 3-2

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

