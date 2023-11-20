If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Hamilton County, Tennessee today, we've got what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at The Howard School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20

6:00 PM ET on November 20 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Notre Dame High School