Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 3:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game at Imperial Arena has the Middle Tennessee Raiders (3-2) taking on the Memphis Tigers (2-3) at 5:00 PM ET on November 20. Our computer prediction projects a 70-60 victory for Middle Tennessee, who are favored by our model.
The Tigers are coming off of a 52-43 victory against Howard in their most recent outing on Sunday.
Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Middle Tennessee 70, Memphis 60
Other AAC Predictions
Memphis Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers have two losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the country.
- Memphis has one loss against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Raiders are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most victories.
- Memphis has two wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.
Memphis Leaders
- Alasia Smith: 8.4 PTS, 2 STL, 45.9 FG%
- Kai Carter: 12.6 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
- Madison Griggs: 14.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.1 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37)
- Shelbee Brown: 2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 15.8 FG%
- Ki'ari Cain: 6.6 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
Memphis Performance Insights
- The Tigers put up 67 points per game (193rd in college basketball) while allowing 67 per contest (227th in college basketball). They have a 0 scoring differential.
