The Memphis Tigers (2-3) face the Middle Tennessee Raiders (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET.

Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Memphis Players to Watch

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.8 BLK

15 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.8 BLK Savannah Wheeler: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Jalynn Gregory: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Courtney Whitson: 10.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Ta'Mia Scott: 10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

