Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee November 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (2-3) face the Middle Tennessee Raiders (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Memphis vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Memphis Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Memphis Players to Watch
- Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Savannah Wheeler: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Jalynn Gregory: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Courtney Whitson: 10.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ta'Mia Scott: 10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- Boldyreva: 15 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Wheeler: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Gregory: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Whitson: 10.6 PTS, 5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Scott: 10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.