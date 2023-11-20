Middle Tennessee vs. Memphis November 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Memphis Tigers (2-3) will meet the Middle Tennessee Raiders (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Imperial Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET.
Middle Tennessee vs. Memphis Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Savannah Wheeler: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jalynn Gregory: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Courtney Whitson: 10.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ta'Mia Scott: 10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Memphis Players to Watch
