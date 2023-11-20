If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Monroe County, Tennessee, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Monroe County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sweetwater High School at Midway High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 20

6:30 PM ET on November 20 Location: Kingston, TN

Kingston, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Tellico Plains High School at Greenback School