Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Obion County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Obion County, Tennessee? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Obion County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School at South Fulton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: South Fulton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
