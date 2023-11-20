You can find player prop bet odds for Cale Makar, Filip Forsberg and others on the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators prior to their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Monday at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Predators vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Forsberg's seven goals and 12 assists in 16 games for Nashville add up to 19 total points on the season.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 0 1 1 5 vs. Ducks Nov. 14 1 0 1 6 vs. Coyotes Nov. 11 2 1 3 7 at Jets Nov. 9 2 0 2 3 at Flames Nov. 7 0 0 0 1

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Ryan O'Reilly has helped lead the attack for Nashville this season with eight goals and seven assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Nov. 14 0 2 2 4 vs. Coyotes Nov. 11 1 0 1 5 at Jets Nov. 9 0 0 0 3 at Flames Nov. 7 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Makar is one of Colorado's leading contributors (24 total points), having amassed four goals and 20 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 18 0 3 3 2 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 3 3 5 at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 3 vs. Blues Nov. 11 0 1 1 5 vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 3

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Mikko Rantanen has 11 goals and 12 assists to total 23 points (1.4 per game).

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 18 1 1 2 5 vs. Ducks Nov. 15 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Nov. 11 1 0 1 4 vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 2

