The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) carry a three-game win streak into a road matchup versus the Syracuse Orange (3-0), winners of three straight as well. It starts at 2:30 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Orange allowed to opponents.
  • Tennessee went 12-3 when it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Orange finished 192nd.
  • Last year, the Volunteers recorded 70.8 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 72.9 the Orange allowed.
  • When Tennessee put up more than 72.9 points last season, it went 14-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged in away games (67.1).
  • The Volunteers surrendered 53.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (63.7).
  • Tennessee averaged 7.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 33% at home and 32.6% away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Tennessee Tech W 80-42 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/10/2023 @ Wisconsin W 80-70 Kohl Center
11/14/2023 Wofford W 82-61 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason - Thompson-Boling Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.