The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) carry a three-game win streak into a road matchup versus the Syracuse Orange (3-0), winners of three straight as well. It starts at 2:30 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers shot 43.3% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Orange allowed to opponents.

Tennessee went 12-3 when it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Volunteers were the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Orange finished 192nd.

Last year, the Volunteers recorded 70.8 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 72.9 the Orange allowed.

When Tennessee put up more than 72.9 points last season, it went 14-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.6 more points than it averaged in away games (67.1).

The Volunteers surrendered 53.3 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 10.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (63.7).

Tennessee averaged 7.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 33% at home and 32.6% away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule