Tennessee vs. Syracuse: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 20
The Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) will aim to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (3-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The Orange have also won three games in a row.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Syracuse matchup in this article.
Tennessee vs. Syracuse Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Tennessee vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Syracuse Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-12.5)
|145.5
|-1000
|+625
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-13.5)
|144.5
|-1050
|+660
Tennessee vs. Syracuse Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Tennessee compiled a 17-17-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 14 Volunteers games last season went over the point total.
- Syracuse put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 15 of the Orange's games last season hit the over.
Tennessee Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Tennessee is sixth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (38th).
- The implied probability of Tennessee winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.
