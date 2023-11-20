The Tennessee Volunteers (3-0) will aim to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Syracuse Orange (3-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The Orange have also won three games in a row.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Syracuse matchup in this article.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Betting Trends (2022-23)

Tennessee compiled a 17-17-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 14 Volunteers games last season went over the point total.

Syracuse put together a 17-12-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 15 of the Orange's games last season hit the over.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Tennessee is sixth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (38th).

The implied probability of Tennessee winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.

