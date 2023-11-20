The Syracuse Orange (2-0) play the Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Game Information

Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)

  • Santiago Vescovi: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Olivier Nkamhoua: 10.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Zakai Zeigler: 10.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Julian Phillips: 8.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jonas Aidoo: 5.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Syracuse Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jesse Edwards: 14.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Judah Mintz: 16.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joseph Girard III: 16.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Benny Williams: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Maliq Brown: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Tennessee vs. Syracuse Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Syracuse Rank Syracuse AVG Tennessee AVG Tennessee Rank
119th 74.1 Points Scored 70.8 195th
262nd 72.9 Points Allowed 57.9 3rd
192nd 31.5 Rebounds 35.4 23rd
189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 11.4 11th
299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.7 134th
95th 14.2 Assists 16.7 9th
113th 11.2 Turnovers 11.2 113th

