How to Watch the Vanderbilt vs. Alabama State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Alabama State Hornets (0-5) travel to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-0) after losing five consecutive road games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama State Scoring Comparison
- The Hornets' 46 points per game are 19.8 fewer points than the 65.8 the Commodores allow to opponents.
- The 79.5 points per game the Commodores score are 9.5 fewer points than the Hornets allow (89).
- The Commodores are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, 5.9% lower than the Hornets allow to opponents (47.1%).
- The Hornets' 34.4 shooting percentage is 9.5 lower than the Commodores have conceded.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vanderbilt Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ UT Martin
|W 70-68
|Skyhawk Arena
|11/12/2023
|Fairfield
|W 73-70
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 77-74
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|South Point Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northern Iowa
|-
|South Point Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.