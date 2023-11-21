Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bedford County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Bedford County, Tennessee today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Bedford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Richland High School at Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Unionville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
