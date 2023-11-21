Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Claiborne County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Claiborne County, Tennessee is happening today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Claiborne County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seymour High School at Claiborne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 21
- Location: New Tazewell, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.