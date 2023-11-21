The Atlanta Hawks (6-6) will host the Indiana Pacers (7-5) after losing three home games in a row. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Pacers matchup in this article.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs Pacers Additional Info

Hawks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Hawks' +24 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 119.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while giving up 117.9 per contest (24th in the league).

The Pacers put up 125.7 points per game (first in league) while allowing 123.8 per contest (29th in NBA). They have a +23 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 245.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up 241.7 points per game combined, 8.8 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta has covered four times in 12 games with a spread this season.

Indiana is 7-5-0 ATS this year.

Hawks and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +8000 +3500 - Pacers +20000 +6600 -

