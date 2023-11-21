The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) carry a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0), winners of four straight as well. It starts at 10:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Kansas had an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Eagles finished 333rd.

Last year, the Jayhawks recorded 5.1 more points per game (75.4) than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).

Kansas went 18-1 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles shot at a 48.6% rate from the field last season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks averaged.

Marquette compiled a 24-4 straight up record in games it shot above 41.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Jayhawks finished 178th.

The Golden Eagles' 79.3 points per game last year were 11.2 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks gave up.

Marquette went 20-2 last season when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Kansas performed better at home last season, scoring 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game away from home.

Defensively the Jayhawks played better in home games last year, allowing 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 in away games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Kansas fared better at home last year, draining 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Marquette scored 3.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than away (79.7).

At home, the Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than they allowed away (73.7).

Beyond the arc, Marquette sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.8%) than at home (36%) as well.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/10/2023 Manhattan W 99-61 Allen Fieldhouse 11/14/2023 Kentucky W 89-84 United Center 11/20/2023 Chaminade W 83-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/21/2023 Marquette - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse 12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse

Marquette Upcoming Schedule