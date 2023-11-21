How to Watch Kansas vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) carry a four-game win streak into a home matchup versus the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (4-0), winners of four straight as well. It starts at 10:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Kansas vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks made 46.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Kansas had an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Jayhawks were the 90th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Eagles finished 333rd.
- Last year, the Jayhawks recorded 5.1 more points per game (75.4) than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).
- Kansas went 18-1 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles shot at a 48.6% rate from the field last season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks averaged.
- Marquette compiled a 24-4 straight up record in games it shot above 41.5% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Jayhawks finished 178th.
- The Golden Eagles' 79.3 points per game last year were 11.2 more points than the 68.1 the Jayhawks gave up.
- Marquette went 20-2 last season when giving up fewer than 75.4 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Kansas performed better at home last season, scoring 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Jayhawks played better in home games last year, allowing 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 in away games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Kansas fared better at home last year, draining 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage away from home.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Marquette scored 3.6 more points per game at home (83.3) than away (79.7).
- At home, the Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than they allowed away (73.7).
- Beyond the arc, Marquette sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (8.8 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.8%) than at home (36%) as well.
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Manhattan
|W 99-61
|Allen Fieldhouse
|11/14/2023
|Kentucky
|W 89-84
|United Center
|11/20/2023
|Chaminade
|W 83-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Marquette
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Rider
|W 95-65
|Fiserv Forum
|11/14/2023
|@ Illinois
|W 71-64
|State Farm Center
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|W 71-69
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Kansas
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
