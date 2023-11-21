Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Lauderdale County, Tennessee today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Lauderdale County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ripley High School at Dyer County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Newbern, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Halls High School at Lake County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Tiptonville, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 7 - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
